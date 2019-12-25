Color Platform Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,769.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $9,769.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,285.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.26 or 0.02568254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00557180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

