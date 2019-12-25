Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Comcast’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

