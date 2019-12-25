Conceal (CCX) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Conceal has a total market cap of $441,354.00 and approximately $87,766.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00059075 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00571780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00227663 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00086057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,055,939 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,426 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

