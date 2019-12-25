ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Getting Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the energy producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

COP opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

