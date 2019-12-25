Constellation Market Cap Hits $12.53 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $1.15 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.06071053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.