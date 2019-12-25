Contentos (COS) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,546,922 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

