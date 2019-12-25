Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.00

News articles about Coro Mining (TSE:COP) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coro Mining earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

COP remained flat at $C$0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. Coro Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

About Coro Mining

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

