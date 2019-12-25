Couchain Price Down 9% Over Last Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,429.00 and $6,653.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

