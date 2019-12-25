Counterparty (XCP) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00020679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02569907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00560640 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,398 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

