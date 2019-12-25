CPChain Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $165,636.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

