Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ BREW opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $320.80 million, a PE ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 0.96. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter worth $253,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

