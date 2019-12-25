Cred Price Hits $0.0202 on Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $785,560.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Kyber Network, UEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

