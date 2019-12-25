Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.86 and the highest is $9.04. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $7.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $34.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.92 to $35.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $38.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

In other news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.56. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $356.12 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

