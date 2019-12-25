Critical Analysis: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proofpoint and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 3 18 0 2.86 Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $144.14, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.53%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.56% -10.85% -3.86% Veritone -134.96% -103.93% -50.06%

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $716.99 million 9.03 -$103.75 million ($1.15) -100.37 Veritone $27.05 million 2.40 -$61.10 million ($3.48) -0.76

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Veritone on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

