Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $604,456.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003739 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $604,456.00 and $1,078.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00663840 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Crypto Sports' total supply is 2,402,521 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,781 coins. Crypto Sports' official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

