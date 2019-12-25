CryptoAds Marketplace Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $8,975.00 and approximately $2,531.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01194730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

