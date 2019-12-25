Cryptocean (CRON) Market Capitalization Reaches $812,458.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $812,458.00 and $65,249.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.06033515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

