Cryptonex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $107.13 million and $2.01 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00026622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

