CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.15 Million

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $54,347.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $48.32 or 0.00664033 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001211 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.