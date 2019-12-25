Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.33

News stories about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Cummins’ score:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.26.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

