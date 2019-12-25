Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danone has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.