Dash (DASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $231.33 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $41.23 or 0.00565612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsquare and YoBit. Dash has a market capitalization of $380.54 million and $231.33 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000908 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,229,187 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

