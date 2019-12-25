DaTa eXchange Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $7,978.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.50 or 0.06158684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001262 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

