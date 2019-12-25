DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Achieves $1.38 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $7,590.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000541 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 72,383,041 coins and its circulating supply is 26,037,503 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

