DeepBrain Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $117,857.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $117,857.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.