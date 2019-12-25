DEEX (DEEX) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DEEX has a market cap of $773,200.00 and $3,066.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031305 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003815 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001019 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

