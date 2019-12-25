Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $107.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.99 million and the highest is $109.47 million. Denny’s reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $534.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.54 million to $537.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $418.02 million, with estimates ranging from $401.67 million to $427.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Denny’s by 2,529.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

