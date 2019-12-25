Dent Hits Market Cap of $13.55 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $241,924.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Liquid. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,775,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, BitForex, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Allbit, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Coinrail, OKEx, Radar Relay, WazirX, Binance, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

