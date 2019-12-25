Desire (DSR) Market Cap Reaches $13,467.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Desire has a total market cap of $13,467.00 and $9,851.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Desire has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.01737722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.02576519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00554802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00636017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.