DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0140 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $70,041.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00557398 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000775 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

