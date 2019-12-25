DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.82 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DRTT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 19,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37. DIRTT Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Insiders have bought 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

