Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.36 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $256.41 million and approximately $79.36 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BTC Trade UA, Tripe Dice Exchange and Bits Blockchain.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00555579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,618,132,593 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bit-Z, Bitbns, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Kraken, Bitsane, Coinbe, Coinsquare, Exrates, CoinFalcon, QBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Bleutrade, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Exmo, Crex24, CoinEx, Koineks, Tux Exchange, Novaexchange, Bittrex, BCEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC, C-Patex, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bits Blockchain, Tidex, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, Robinhood, Graviex and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.