Dragonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,367.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Allcoin, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonchain has a market cap of $6.63 million and $11,367.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Tidex, Allcoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Gate.io, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

