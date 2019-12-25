DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.87 ($39.38).

DWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €31.60 ($36.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.19. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1 year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 1 year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.