EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESYJY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

ESYJY stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.