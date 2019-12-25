eBitcoin (EBTC) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Mercatox. eBitcoin has a market cap of $475,849.00 and $2.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

