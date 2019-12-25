eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.35 Million

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $202.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $230.54 million. eHealth posted sales of $134.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $406.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.85 million to $434.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.34 million, with estimates ranging from $477.38 million to $588.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHTH. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.91.

EHTH stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $99,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $342,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 236.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $755,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,592,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.