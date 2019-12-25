Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $33.95 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, TradeOgre, Cryptomate and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $33.95 million and $69,883.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,935,161,519 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Kucoin, CoinBene and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

