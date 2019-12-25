Elrond Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. Elrond has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $2.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01194730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 18,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,584,166,667 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

