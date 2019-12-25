EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $25,892.00 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 191.1% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,041,315 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

