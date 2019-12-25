EOS Trading Up 2.8% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00034388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Huobi and LBank. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $1.64 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,605,121 coins and its circulating supply is 945,905,110 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Zebpay, Coinbe, CoinEx, Rfinex, CoinExchange, QBTC, Tidex, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Upbit, BitFlip, C2CX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Exrates, Koinex, OEX, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Fatbtc, Huobi, Binance, DigiFinex, HitBTC, EXX, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Tidebit, Mercatox, Coindeal, Bitfinex, RightBTC, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, BCEX, Hotbit, BtcTrade.im, BitMart, BigONE, Kuna, Kucoin, GOPAX, Kraken, YoBit, ABCC, Bibox, IDCM, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX, Neraex, Ovis, Coinone, WazirX, CoinTiger, Exmo, IDAX, DOBI trade, COSS, Liqui, LBank, Bithumb, Livecoin, Cryptomate and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.