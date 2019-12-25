Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $475.68 million and $651.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00056355 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Exmo, BigONE and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.01737722 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,164,705 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, LBank, Cryptomate, Coinone, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Crex24, BCEX, CoinEgg, ABCC, BTC Markets, BigONE, CPDAX, Bitbns, Poloniex, Coinnest, Bitsane, C-CEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Coinhub, Coinbase Pro, HitBTC, Indodax, Kucoin, HBUS, BitForex, Gatehub, Bittrex, QBTC, Kraken, CoinBene, C2CX, Coinsuper, Bibox, OKCoin International, Exrates, Binance, Ovis, Huobi, EXX, Exmo, CoinEx, Upbit, Liquid, Korbit, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, RightBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, Coinut and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.