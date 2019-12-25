Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, HitBTC and Binance. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $267,871.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

