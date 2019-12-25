Eva Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,802.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,802.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

