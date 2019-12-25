Everex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $857,651.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $857,651.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, Mercatox and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Tidex, BX Thailand and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

