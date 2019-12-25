Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $273,075.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Bitfinex and Bancor Network.

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,342,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,050,233,414 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, BigONE, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

