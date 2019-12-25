Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $231.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $254.55 million. Exelixis reported sales of $228.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $948.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $982.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $996.53 million, with estimates ranging from $927.55 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $465,588.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,667 shares of company stock worth $2,674,118 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 159,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 127,372 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

