Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.40

Media stories about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a daily sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s score:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.