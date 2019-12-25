Feathercoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $1,387.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,082,840 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, BX Thailand, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.