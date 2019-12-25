Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Ferrari stock opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

